Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves’s display vs Man Utd

Wolves were held to a 0-0 draw against Manchester United this weekend.
Both teams had their chance to win the game but they failed to convert in the end.
The draw leaves Wolves 8th in the table and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly with a win in their next game.
Nuno’s men have done exceedingly well this season and they will be chasing Europa league football. However, they need to improve in the final third in order for that to happen.
They have the quality to win these tight games but their finishing has to improve.
Despite the draw, there were some impressive performances from the Wolves side. Ruben Neves, in particular, put in a splendid display.
The Portuguese midfielder controlled the game from the centre of the park and his vision from the deep carved United open from time to time.
If he continues to perform at this level, Wolves will find it difficult to hold on to him in the long run. Bigger teams will soon come in for his services.
Some of the Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 22-year-old’s performance and here are some of the tweets from earlier.
Ruben neves and Joao Moutinho are a lot better than Fernandes I don’t wanna hear it
#wwfc | Star man Ruben
Ruben Neves looked every bit a Champions League footballer this evening.
Offered excellent protection to the three centre backs & was superb on the ball.
Willy Boly was good, but Ruben Neves was a clear and worthy man of the match.
Back to his best.
Willy Boly returns and it’s the first clean sheet in 10 Premier League games. Ruben Neves plays a blinder in the midfield and all MOTD can talk about is the failings at Man Utd. Besides, we know Wolves are doing fantastic and that’s what matters.👍🐺 #WWFC
i forget that ruben neves is only 22, he plays in such a mature way and controls a game so well for his age, not even in his prime yet, whether we keep hold of him or not im so excited to see how he develops
I never want to here any slander towards Ruben Neves again. Mans consistently been putting in class performances week in week out. Another superb performance
