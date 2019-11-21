Wolves eyeing up a move for Danny Loader

Wolves are plotting a move for Reading’s Danny Loader in January.
According to Daily Mail, the Premier League club tried to sign Loader in the summer but they failed to agree on a deal. They are set to return for the youngster when the window re-opens.
Loader is highly rated in England and he has been outstanding for Reading.
The 19-year-old could prove to be a very good investment for Nuno. The Wolves manager has done well to nurture the young players in his side and he could help Loader fulfill his potential.
Wolves have an ambitious project and they should be able to convince the youngster to join them.
The 19-year-old forward is being looked at by Manchester United as well and Wolves will have to snap him up quickly if they really want him.
They cannot afford to be involved in a bidding war for the youngster.
Loader should look to join a club like Wolves if it comes down to him. He is unlikely to get first team minutes at a club like Manchester United right now. However, Wolves could provide him with a platform to shine right away.
It will be interesting to see Reading are willing to sell their prized asset midway through the season.