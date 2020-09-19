Wolves and Leeds linked with Michael Olise

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the reading midfielder Michael Olise.

According to Football League World, the 18 year old is one of the most talented players at reading and the likes of Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on the player as well.





It will be interesting to see if Leeds United come forward with an offer for the young midfielder in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old can play in the wide areas or as the attacking midfielder and a manager like Marcelo Bielsa could help him develop and improve his game.

Leeds United have an impressive youth set up and moved to Elland Road could help the youngster take the next step in his career.

With the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers an Arsenal interested as well, the Whites should look to me make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition and secure the player services.

It will be interesting to see where the 18 year old midfielder ends up eventually.

The player has a long term contract at already and the Royals are under no pressure to sell him. His suitors will have to pay the asking price if they want to lure him away from the Madejski Stadium this summer.