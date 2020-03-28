Wolves ace Raul Jimenez issues positive transfer response

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has handed his side a massive boost.
The Mexican has reiterated his commitment to the club and he has revealed that he wants to stay at the club even if they miss out on Champions League football.
He said (via Expressandstar): “I have a contract with Wolves until 2023. I don’t need to qualify for the Champions League to know I want to stay here.
“We have done great things as a team: we have qualified for the Europa League and now we are within reach of qualification for the Champions League.
“Playing the Champions League is of course an additional motivation to do your best and want to accomplish great things.
“My motivation is my family. It’s great to be always with them. Now with the baby on the way, I cannot be happier! This is also motivating me to continue giving my best.”
Jimenez has been linked with a move away from Wolves in the recent months.
Nuno and the fans will be delighted with the positive transfer response from their key star. His departure would have been a major blow for Wolves.
Jimenez is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and the interest in him is understandable. The 28-year-old has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Wolves so far this season.
The striker believes that playing in the Champions League is an added motivation but he is happy with his current situation.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can break into the top four by the end of the season.
They are currently sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Currently, the season is postponed until the end of April because of the Coronavirus pandemic and Nuno’s men will be hoping to finish the season strongly once football resumes.