West Ham want to sign Djene Dakonam

West Ham are interested in signing the Getafe centre back Djene Dakonam this summer.
According to Daily Express, the player is keen on leaving this summer and he has already informed his teammates of his desire to join another club.
Leicester City have been linked with the centre back as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The 27-year-old has proven his quality in Spain and he has the attributes to succeed in England as well.
West Ham could definitely use another quality defender and Dakonam would be the perfect fit. He could partner Diop at the back next season.
It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini can get the deal across the line now. With just a week left in the transfer window, the Hammers will have to move quickly if they want to secure the deal.
Meanwhile, the player is likely to be available on a bargain this summer. Dakonam has a £31m release clause in his contract but Getafe are willing to sell for around £18m plus add ons.
West Ham certainly have the means to afford the transfer and they should make their move as soon as possible.
Leicester City have lost Maguire to Manchester United and they are likely to pursue a defender as well. West Ham will not want to be drawn into a bidding war with the Foxes.