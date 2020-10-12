West Ham want Craig Dawson, personal terms agreed

West Ham United are interested in signing Craig Dawson from Watford.

The Hammers need to add some defensive quality to their side and Dawson should prove to be a quality addition.





The 30-year-old has considerable experience of the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for David Moyes.

According to Nicolo Schira, Watford are looking to sell him for €4 million and the player has already agreed on personal terms with West Ham.

The asking price seems quite reasonable and West Ham certainly have the means to pay that.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the signing across the line before the domestic window closes on the 16th of October.

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Swansea defender Joe Rodon as well but the signing could prove difficult because of Tottenham’s interest in the player.

Dawson is a more realistic target for them at this stage and they should look to get the deal done as soon as possible.

West Ham have started the season well and they will be hoping to finish as high as possible. They will have to tighten up at the back in order to secure a respectable finish.