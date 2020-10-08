West Ham make their move for Josh King

West Ham are looking to sign the Bournemouth attacker Josh King this summer.

Premier League clubs are allowed to sign players from the Championship up until the 16th of October and the Hammers want the 28-year-old to improve their attacking options.





David Moyes needs to add more depth and quality to his attack and King would be a quality addition. He has considerable Premier League experience and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he joins the Londoners.

According to Evening Standard, the Premier League side have already contacted the 28-year-old’s representatives. They want him to replace Felipe Anderson in the side.

Apparently, the player could be available for a fee of around £10-15million because of his contract situation. King has less than one year left on his deal with the Cherries.

West Ham are thought to be looking to Said Benrahma as well but the Brentford star would cost around £25million.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing this month.

Both Benrahma and King are good players who would improve West Ham. Also, the two players are likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

They are too good for the Championship and West Ham should look to bring them to the top flight before the domestic window closes.