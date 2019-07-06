West Ham looking to snap up Maxi Gomez with a bumper offer

West Ham are keen on signing Maxi Gomez this summer.
According to a report from Super Deporte (translated by Express), the Hammers have submitted a bumper offer to the player and they are willing to pay a commission to his agent as well.
Valencia want the player as well and they agreed terms with him earlier this summer. However, West Ham’s offer is thought to be superior.
The Londoners are now willing to match his release clause as well. It seems that the transfer will eventually come down to the player’s decision.
The report adds that West Ham are not ruling out the possibility of Gomez having his medical with them this weekend.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Apparently, Valencia are not too confident of getting a deal done now.
West Ham certainly have the financial means to hijack Valencia’s move for Gomez. Also, the chance to play in the Premier League could turn his head.
Pellegrini needs a quality striker like Gomez next season and the transfer could benefit both parties.
The Celta Vigo ace scored 13 goals in La Liga last term and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Arnautovic and Hernandez at West Ham.