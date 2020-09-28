West Ham looking to sign Daniele Rugani on loan with option to buy

West Ham are keen on signing the Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this summer and they have made an offer to sign the 26-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

As per Nicolo Schira, the Italian champions are willing to let go of the player but they prefer a permanent sale. The two clubs are currently in talks regarding the transfer and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can secure an agreement in the coming days.





#WestHam have shown interest for Daniele #Rugani. #Hammers have offered a loan with option to buy, but #Juventus prefer a permanent deal to sell the Italian centre-back and have asked €18M. Talks ongoing. #transfers #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 28, 2020

Signing someone like Rugani on loan this season would a superb bargain for West Ham. He would add defensive depth and quality for a nominal outlay. If he manages to impress, the Hammers can always sign him permanently next summer.

It is understandable why Juventus want to sell permanently. They would need to bring in a replacement and therefore selling the player for cash would be ideal for them.

Rugani is highly talented and he is expected to develop into a quality defender in future. However, he is not a regular starter at the club and he needs to leave in order to continue his development with regular first-team football.

A move to the Premier League could give him the fresh start he needs right now.