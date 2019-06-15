West Ham linked with a move for William Carvalho

West Ham are being linked with a move for the Portuguese defensive midfielder William Carvalho by Estadio Deportivo.
The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can get the deal over the line now. They have done well in the transfer market so far and a signing like Carvalho would complete their midfield.
They have already signed Pablo Fornals for creativity and Carvalho will add power and presence to their midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice.
West Ham have enough creativity to accommodate two defensive-minded midfielders. Also, the Londoners have agreed on a fee with Celta Vigo for Maxi Gomez.
Carvalho could prove to be a quality addition to Pellegrini’s side. West Ham certainly have the financial means to pull this off.
The Portuguese midfielder will provide increased protection to Pellegrini’s back four and he will allow the creative players to play with more freedom.
His arrival should help the likes of Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals next season.
In theory, this seems like an ideal signing for the Hammers. Convincing Real Betis to sell will be the real challenge now.