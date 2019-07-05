West Ham linked with a move for Isaac Hayden

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The 24-year-old wants to join a London club so that he can be closer to his family.
According to the Northern Echo, West Ham are likely to be contenders for his signature this summer. Newcastle value the player at £15m.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for Hayden in the coming weeks.
They need to add more depth to their central midfield positions and the 24-year-old would be a superb addition.
Hayden has done well in the Premier League at Newcastle and he won’t need time to adapt. He can make an immediate impact at West Ham next season.
Also, £15m is a very reasonable price to pay for a player of his qualities. He could be the long term replacement for Mark Noble at West Ham.
Joining West Ham will allow him to stay close to his family as well. The move makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.
The report adds that Wolves wanted to sign the player in the past. It will be interesting to see if the Molineux outfit renew their interest in him once again.
West Ham will not want to get drawn into a bidding war but they have the finances to pull off the transfer. Also, the player prefers a London club so they will have the edge over Wolves anyway.