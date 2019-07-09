West Ham linked with a move for Charles Aranguiz

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz.
According to a report from Ahora Noticias (translated by Sportwitness), Pellegrini tried to sign the player in the past as well and he keen on Aranguiz this summer.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham make a move for the central midfielder in the coming weeks.
The 30-year-old could be a good addition to Pellegrini’s squad but the Hammers are better off looking at someone younger.
Lemina from Southampton has been linked with a move away from St Mary’s and he could be a good signing for the Hammers.
Aranguiz will add depth and experience to West Ham’s midfield but Mark Noble can do that as well. The Hammers need to bring in a quality long term partner for Declan Rice.
Previously when Pellegrini tried to sign Aranguiz for West Ham, the player was not keen on a move. It will be interesting to see what happens this time if an offer goes in from the Premier League side.
The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract and therefore convincing Bayer Leverkusen to sell shouldn’t be too much of a problem. They will want to cash in this summer as opposed to losing the player on a free next year.