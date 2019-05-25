West Ham keen on signing David Martin

West Ham are looking to sign the Millwall keeper David Martin on a free transfer.
According to the South London Press, the 33-year-old is out of contract and the Hammers are set to snap him up.
Adrian has been linked with an exit this summer and a move for Martin certainly makes sense.
The Championship player is probably coming in as a backup for Lukasz Fabianski.
Martin helped Millwall beat the drop this season and he could be a decent option for Pellegrini especially in the cup games and during injuries.
Also, the player is available on a free transfer and therefore it would save funds for the Hammers. They will be able to invest in other areas of the squad.
It will be interesting to see if the move is announced soon.
West Ham need to add depth and quality to their squad this summer and Pellegrini will have to get the summer window spot on.
The likes of Leicester and Wolves are well ahead of the Hammers in terms of development and if they want to challenge for the Europa League spots, they will have to get it right on and off the pitch.