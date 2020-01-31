West Ham keen on Kelvin Amian

West Ham are thought to be keen on the Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian.
As per the information relayed by GFFN, the Hammers could make a deadline day move for the French right back.
West Ham have been linked with a few right-backs this month and their reported interest in Amian is hardly surprising.
Moyes has Zabaleta and Fredericks as his right-back options and it is a position that needs upgrading.
Recently, the Hammers tried to sign Rasmus Kristensen from Salzburg but that deal has fallen through. It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for Amian.
The 21-year-old is highly rated in France and he could prove to be a good long term addition.
West Ham need to tighten up at the back if they want to beat the drop this season.
The Hammers certainly have the means to pull this off and Moyes should do his best to add a defender before the window closes.
Amian can play as a centre back as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers.
He has picked up 2 assists in his 21 games for Toulouse so far this season.