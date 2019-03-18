West Ham keen on Antonio Valencia, agent confirms

Manchester United full back Antonio Valencia is keen on leaving the club this summer.
The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer and renewal is not an option right now.
According to his agent, the likes of West Ham United are keen on the player and Valencia is currently considering his options.
His agent told Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo: “He definitely will not continue in Manchester. He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end. Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football everything is changing. He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years. Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things.”
Valencia has extensive Premier League experience and he could be a solid addition to the Hammers dressing room.
He can play as a winger as well as a right back. He could slot in as a replacement for Zabaleta. The former Manchester City man has regressed a lot.
Pellegrini needs to add more defensive depth to his side and Valencia would be ideal.
He is unlikely to cost a lot because of his contract situation as well.
On paper, the move makes a lot of sense for all parties and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to make the move now.
Valencia will have a long list of suitors but the option to continue in the Premier League might just be tough to turn down.
Also, Pellegrini is an accomplished manager who has won the Premier League title. He should be able to influence the United defender’s decision.