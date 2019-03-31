West Ham fans react to Pedro Obiang’s display vs Everton

West Ham crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton yesterday.
Goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard secured a vital win for the visitors.
Manuel Pellegrini will be thoroughly disappointed with his side’s performance in an important game and it will be interesting to see how the Hammers react in their next game.
West Ham have had a poor season by their standards and after the summer outlay the fans will be expecting a lot more.
There were quite a few poor performances from the home side yesterday but Pedro Obiang’s below par showing left the fans frustrated.
Pellegrini’s decision to play him was questioned during the game and the 27-yr-old midfielder did nothing to justify his selection.
He will have to do a lot better if he wants to start for the Londoners in future.
West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
I’m gonna throw this out there. Forget Boogers, Obiang is the WORST player to ever grace a west ham shirt. He has not football brain whatsoever, no physicality, no vision. He is the reason we are losing
— Will Bellew ⚒️ (@W_Bellew) March 30, 2019
Noble holds that midfield together don’t give a fuck what anyone says when he don’t play there is no midfield! Obiang is horrendous I don’t get it
— Jamie Daley ⚒ (@DaleyJamie) March 31, 2019
F kin embarassing. Totally shocking. Need to being sone pace on. Antonio and Diangana. Obiang is not a footballer imo. Arnie and perez r about as more like dumb and dumber and as for snodgrass. He looks shot.😡🤬😡🤬
— tracey andrews (@lemlem75) March 30, 2019
Shit team selection. Shit tactics.
Perez, arnie and obiang should never wear a West Ham shirt again. Disgraceful.
It it wasn’t for fabianski would be 5 or 6 #WHUEVE
— Paul (@Paulthehammer79) March 30, 2019
Get Antonio, Hernandez and Noble on ffs this team is shite. Obiang should be nowhere near this team!
— RobTSR (@tsr_rob) March 30, 2019
Obiang and Perez off.Should never be in the team in the first place.Perhaps fans will stop berating Anderson.Miss him and Noble today.
— Lynne Cannell (@LynneCannell51) March 30, 2019
Cresswell Obiang Antonio Hernandez Perez Arnuatovic , Carroll, Wilshere, Reid, Yarmolenko, Hugill,Noble, Zabeleta,Adrian, Snodgrass,Masuaku,
Sanchez,Ogbonna
If Pelegrini wants to transform the squad all the above players could be replaced if we want to compete seriously
— WESTHAM1969 (@Hammerhead2073) March 31, 2019
– Drops Noble for Obiang when he’s been playing well
– Picks Snodgrass over Antonio when the latter has been in good form lately
– Doesn’t start Hernandez after winning us our last game
Mind boggled.
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) March 30, 2019
Why continue to play players like arnie, Perez and Obiang when they’re apparently leaving in the summer?
— Dom ⚒ (@DOWHU_1995) March 30, 2019