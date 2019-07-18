Blog Columns Site News West Ham fans react to Jack Wilshere’s display vs Man City

West Ham lost to Manchester City in the Premier League Asia trophy yesterday.

However, the fans seem quite impressed with Jack Wilshere’s display in the 4-1 defeat.

The former Arsenal midfielder is back to full fitness and he looked sharp for the Londoners.

Wilshere has shown in the past that he can be a top player on his day. West Ham will be hoping to keep him fit for the upcoming season.

The technically gifted Englishman could make a big difference for the Hammers if he plays most of their games.

West Ham could use a creative central midfielder like him alongside Declan Rice.

The 27-year-old will add composure, flair and drive to Pellegrini’s midfield. Wilshere is very good at carrying the ball and West Ham do not have a player like him in their ranks.

Against the top teams, West Ham will require a technically gifted player to control the midfield and Wilshere could be that man for them.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep up his fitness next season.

Here is what the West Ham fans had to say about his performance against the Premier League champions yesterday.

