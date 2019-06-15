West Ham eyeing up a move for Suso

West Ham are thought to be interested in the AC Milan midfielder Suso this summer.
As per the Calciomercato report we covered earlier, the 25-year-old is being monitored by Tottenham as well.
Suso has done well since his move to Milan and he is one of the best midfielders in Serie A right now. The Spaniard is yet to hit his peak and he could develop into a quality player in future.
The former Liverpool man is an attacking midfielder who can play in the wide positions as well as centrally.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move for him in the coming weeks.
Suso picked up 8 goals and 10 assists for Milan last season.
Although it would be a good signing, it would be quite surprising to see West Ham sign him. The Londoners have Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals at their disposal and Suso plays a similar role.
It would be tough to accommodate the Spaniard next season. Unless West Ham sell some of their attacking midfield options, it would make no sense splashing out on the Milan playmaker.
Here is how some of the West Ham fans have reacted to the report on social media.
Always liked Suso but unless Antonio leaves doubt it happens.
— R. Jones ☆ (@RockyWhu) June 14, 2019
If we did end up selling Lanzini, then it’s 100% worth it
— Lucas (@lucasnaz25) June 14, 2019
Suso? Ok now I’m getting excitedly. What a signing this would be #COYI
— Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) June 15, 2019
Apparently he has a 40m release clause so would probably sell him and Yarmo to so that we could afford him.
Can’t see Yarmo being a bench player either as he is on big wages as well
— Mike Hare (@mhare641) June 14, 2019
We don’t need anymore wingers
— ⚒ The Left Handed GOAT ⚒ (@LeftyPrince1) June 14, 2019