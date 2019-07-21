West Ham eyeing up a move for Djibril Sidibe

West Ham are interested in signing the Monaco right-back, Djibril Sidibe.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the Hammers want to improve their full-back position and the 26-year-old would be ideal.
Sidibe is valued at around €15m (£13.5m) and he could prove to be a good value for money signing.
Manuel Pellegrini needs to improve his defence in order to secure European football and he has been looking at centre backs as well.
The likes of Diego Llorente have been linked with the Londoners this summer.
Sidibe was a target for Atletico Madrid previously but the La Liga giants went for Kieran Trippier instead.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham submit an offer for Sidibe now. The Monaco ace can play as a right-sided winger as well. He is an accomplished crosser and he will add a new dimension to West Ham’s right side.
The asking price seems very reasonable and West Ham certainly have the means to pay that.
It could prove to be a bargain for Pellegrini in the long run. Sidibe is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact at the club.