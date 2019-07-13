West Ham closing in on Sebastien Haller

West Ham are expected to complete the signing of Sebastien Haller this summer.
According to a report from L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), the two clubs have already agreed on a €40m fee and Frankfurt are looking for replacements now.
West Ham are in desperate need of a quality striker and Haller should prove to be a quality addition.
The 25-year-old can score and create goals for his teammates. He will add a new dimension to West Ham’s attack. He picked up 15 goals and 9 assists in Bundesliga last season.
The likes of Anderson, Lanzini and Fornals should thrive alongside him. Haller is very good at bringing others into the play.
The report from L’Equipe claims that Willie McKay is facilitating the transfer and he is the one who has convinced Haller to join West Ham. The player wasn’t keen on the move initially.
West Ham are set to discuss personal terms with the player over this weekend and once that is complete, the deal can be finalised.
West Ham have done well this summer to get the likes of Fornals and someone like Haller could take them to the next level.
These type of signings could push them towards European football next season.