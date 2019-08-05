West Ham closing in on defensive signing

West Ham are set to sign a defender this summer.
According to Football London, the Hammers are closing in on their fifth summer signing. However, the defender’s name has not been revealed in the report.
The report adds that it won’t be Gary Cahill or Aaron Long.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to improve Pellegrini’s defence now.
With only a few days left in the window, West Ham will have to move quickly to secure any signings.
The Hammers could definitely use another defender. Currently, Diop is the only reliable centre back at the club. Reid and Balbuena are good players but they have struggled with injuries.
Apparently, the player coming in will be a teenage Portuguese defender who will challenge Balbuena and Reid next season.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the remaining days of the window. If West Ham manages to add to their defence before the Premier League starts, it will have been an impressive window for them.
They have improved their midfield and attack with the additions of Fornals and Haller already.
The defence is the only area they need to improve now.