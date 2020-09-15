West Ham and Everton linked with Rafinha Alcantara

Everton and West Ham have been linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara.

The Spanish outfit are apparently looking to cash in on the 27-year-old midfielder and the two Premier League clubs are keen on him as per Sport (h/t Sportwitness).





Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder as well and it will be interesting to see where Rafinha ends up this summer.

The midfielder was on loan at Celta Vigo last season and he was quite impressive for the La Liga side.

The 27-year-old has no future at Barcelona and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

A move to Everton or West Ham could be ideal for him this summer. both teams could use some extra creativity in their midfield and the Barcelona player could be a useful option for them.

Apparently the player could be signed for €15 million this summer and that seems like a reasonable fee.

It will be interesting to see if either of the Premier League clubs make an offer to sign the midfielder in the coming weeks. They certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer.