The opportunity to watch and bet on horse racing in the UK and Ireland this Wednesday is there with QuinnBet. Their live horse streaming service is available to all who join their sportsbook. One of the major perks is being able to see every horse race in the British Isles and many taking place abroad for free. New customers get a £25 risk free bet after signing up too.

When it comes to horse racing live streaming on Wednesday, 29 September, there is both Flat and jumps action. Whatever tickles your fancy, view it all with QuinnBet where the chance to watch and bet on horse racing is available for nothing.

England, Wales and Ireland all have meetings this Wednesday. Nottingham is the first of five meetings in the British Isles, closely followed by a jumps card at Bangor. Catterick and Bellewstown in the Emerald Isle provide more Flat turf races with All-Weather action from Kempton later on. Discover all about the best of live horse racing streaming today below:

Live Stream Wednesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien sends four runners to Bellewstown today. The pick of those, according to the betting, is Zaynudin in the 1m 4f maiden for three-year-olds (5:05). He has placed form behind Sir Lamorak and Wordsworth from earlier in the season. The Emerald Isle’s champion Flat jockey Colin Keane has a good book of rides at this meeting too. They include Noel Meade Cask Mate making his debut on the level in the other 1m 4f maiden for older horses (5:40).

The main reason to watch horse racing live streaming today is the Jockey Club Grassroots Series Finals from Nottingham. In the middle-distance event over 1m 2f (3:30), William Haggas saddles Wink Of An Eye who has won four of his last five starts. He is a warm favourite now dropping back in trip following successes on Eclipse day at Sandown and during Glorious Goodwood over the summer.

Later on, the stayers’ race over 1m 6f (4:00) looks wide open. Towards the top of the weights are Magna Moralia, a winner over hurdles for John Quinn in the spring who now has first-time blinkers, and Dreams Unwind quickly turned out under a penalty by Mark Johnston. Further down the handicap, Eclipse Du Lunar and Haizoom are in-form. Alan King’s Forever William is another contender running in first-time cheekpieces under Hollie Doyle.

Watch any or all of the five horse racing meetings on in the British Isles today and more besides through the live horse racing streaming service at QuinnBet. Just follow these six steps:

Join up to QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit Find the Horse Racing page Search for races of interest Hit Watch and see them live

View the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Wednesday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 29 September

Nottingham – first race 13:00 BST

Bangor – first race 13:10 BST

Catterick – first race 13:50 BST

Bellewstown – first race 14:05 BST

Kempton – first race 17:00 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Get 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

Calling all SportsLens readers who haven’t signed up to QuinnBet yet, there is still time left to take them on their new customer offer before September ends! Register and make a deposit, then place any sportsbook bet including horse racing at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account at the end of the first day, then half of those are returned as a Free Bet of up to £25. There are also 100 Free Spins for the Grand Spinn slot in QuinnBet’s online casino.

Place at least three bets, so this new customer offer activates. As long as one of them is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, then receive a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins. First deposits made with Skrill and Neteller aren’t eligible for the welcome bonus, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet