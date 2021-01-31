Watford open talks to sign Matty Longstaff on loan

Championship side Watford have entered talks with Newcastle United over a loan deal for Matty Longstaff until the end of the season, Football Insider reports.

Longstaff was widely fancied to join Udinese on a free transfer in the summer, but he eventually put pen-to-paper on a fresh two-year deal.





The 20-year-old has since made only five Premier League appearances for the Magpies and has been an unused substitute in the past three games.

It is now reported that the Hornets are in negotiations over a temporary deal for Longstaff as they aim to boost their promotion prospects.

SportsLens view:

Longstaff is down the pecking order at the moment with Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and his elder brother Sean preferred ahead of him.

A loan move would definitely benefit him during the backend of the campaign, considering the Magpies are likely to land another central midfielder before the deadline.

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury and Celtic’s Olivier Ntcham are among the players on the Magpies’ radar and one of them could arrive at St James’ Park tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a temporary switch to the Hornets may be dependent on whether Longstaff is guaranteed regular playing time during the remainder of the campaign.

James Garner recently fell out-of-favour under new manager Xisco Munoz and he was recalled by his parent club Manchester United.

Longstaff may not want to join the Championship outfit for the season only to be left frustrated with limited game time off the bench.

