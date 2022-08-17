Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 17th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We’re taking a look ahead to Wednesday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £180!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Huddersfield Town with new signing Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City under their belt.

Middlesbrough are yet to record a Championship victory so far this season, with two draws against West Brom and Sheffield United alongside a loss to QPR leading to disappointment across the fanbase.

Boro are expected to compete for the play-off spots once again and our tip for Wednesday night’s encounter is a clean sheet for at least one side.

In four of the last five meetings between the pair, clean sheets have been recorded with two in favour of the visitors, one in favour of Stoke and one goalless draw.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland – BTTS – YES at 5/6

Sheffield United host Sunderland in their fourth Championship games of the season so far, with the pair sitting comfortably in mid-table as it stands.

This marks the first meeting between the Blades and the Black Cats since Sunderland’s 1-0 EFL Cup victory in 2019.

The Tyneside outfit are off to an unbeaten start in the league with a win and two draws so far, whilst United look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough.

Our tip for this one is both teams to score at Bramall Lane.

West Brom vs Cardiff – BTTS – NO at 8/11

West Brom got off to a far from ideal start to the 2023-23 season, with two draws and a loss to open the campaign which many expected the Baggies to challenge for.

Cardiff have got off to a flyer and currently sit 5th in the table following two wins and one loss in their first three outings, as the Bluebirds aim to return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation in 2019.

Our tip for Wednesday’s showdown at the Hawthorns is both teams to fail to find the back of the net, rounding off our BTTS accumulator at 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5/1 on 888Sport