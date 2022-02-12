Peterborough United vs Preston North End live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Peterborough United will face Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a Championship match.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Preview

Peterborough is currently in 22nd place in the Championship, two points from safety. Darren Ferguson’s team has struggled recently, winning only one of their last six games in all competitions. They’ll be aiming for a win against Preston on Saturday to turn things around.

Preston, on the other hand, is in 12th place in the league, four points below the top six. Ryan Lowe’s team has gone undefeated in their previous five games and will try to continue their winning streak against Peterborough on Saturday.

Both teams will be motivated to win for different reasons, which could make for an intriguing matchup.

When does Peterborough United vs Preston North End kick-off?

The Peterborough United vs Preston North End will kick off at 20:00 on 12th February 2022 at Kenilworth Road.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Team News

Peterborough United Team News

Dan Butler is only injured for Peterborough United.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Benda; Kent, Edwards, Beevers; Thompson, Fuchs, Norburn, Mumba; Szmodics; Clarke-Harris, Morton

Preston North End Team News

Preston North End will be without Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, and Isaiah Brown.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Hughes, Bauer, van den Berg; Potts, Johnson, McCann, Browne, Earl; Riis, Archer