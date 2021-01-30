Newcastle United boss keen on signing Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is keen on signing Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on loan for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News reports.

The 24-year-old has made only seven league starts for the Hoops and has fallen out-of-favour under manager Neil Lennon as the season has progressed.





The midfielder was denied a move to Brest last summer and it is now claimed that he could leave the club before the winter transfer deadline.

Bruce is keen on bolstering the Magpies’ midfield options and he recently acknowledged the club’s interest in signing Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City.

Ntcham has been identified as another potential loan target, but it is reported that the Hoops would ideally prefer a buy option included in any temporary deal.

SportLens view:

The Magpies ended a dreadful nine-match winless streak in the Premier League with a terrific 2-0 win over Everton on the road on Saturday.

It was quite a positive performance as they took the game to the Toffees, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Choudhury appears a more productive option for the Magpies when compared to Ntcham, given his experience of the Premier League.

However, Ntcham is a more versatile player and he can play anywhere in the central or attacking midfield and has also featured up front.

A recent report claimed that Ntcham could be available for £7 million with his contract expiring in less than 18 months’ time.

The Hoops may want a buy clause for a similar amount and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will accept such a proposal.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com