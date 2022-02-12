Reading vs Coventry City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Reading and Coventry City will compete for three points in the EFL Championship.

Reading vs Coventry City Live Stream

Reading vs Coventry City Preview

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 setback at the hands of Bristol City. The Robins earned all three points thanks to Antoine Semenyo’s first-half score and Michael Morrison’s own goal after the break.

On home soil, Coventry City and Blackpool were held to a 1-1 draw. On Tuesday, goals from Gary Madine and Viktor Gyokeres in the first half meant that the points were shared.

The West Midlands team remained in 13th place in the table after the draw, with 41 points from 28 games. With 22 points, Reading is just outside the relegation zone.

When does Reading vs Coventry City kick-off?

The Reading vs Coventry City will kick off at 20:00 on 12th February 2022 at Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading vs Coventry City Team News

Reading Team News

Reading has reported injury concerns of Alen Halilovic, Femi Azeez, and Felipe Araruna whereas Dejan Tetek, Scott Dann, and Yakou Meite are doubtful for the game.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, Rahman; Laurent, Rinomhota; Ince, Swift, Hoilett; Joao

Coventry City Team News

Coventry City has not reported any injury or suspension concerns.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, Clarke-Salter, Rose; Kane, Sheaf, Hamer, Maatsen; O’Hare, Allen; Gyokeres