Hull City vs Fulham live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Hull City takes on Fulham in a Championship match at MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Hull City vs Fulham Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Hull City vs Fulham, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Hull City vs Fulham live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Hull City vs Fulham Preview

Last Tuesday, Hull City was defeated 3-1 by Derby County, putting an end to their winning streak.

This came after a 1-0 loss to Preston North End on February 5, which ended their three-game winning streak. Hull City is presently 19th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Cardiff City, after 32 points from 30 games.

Whereas Fulham won 3-0 over Millwall in their last meeting at the Craven Cottage Stadium. Prior to it, they were eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 4-1 to Manchester City.

Fulham are still in first place in the Premier League, with 61 points after 29 games, six points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth.

When does Hull City vs Fulham kick-off?

The Hull City vs Fulham will kick off at 20:00 on 5th February 2022 at MKM Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Hull City vs Fulham Team News

Hull City Team News

Hull City will play the match without Joshua Emmanuel and Mallik Wilks.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Ingram; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves; Coyle, Smallwood, Docherty, Lewis-Potter; Honeyman; Forss, Sayyadmanesh

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are injured for Fulham.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Chalobah, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic