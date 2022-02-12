Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Nottingham Forest will welcome Stoke City at the City Ground on Saturday in the EFL Championship, which resumes this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Preview

On Wednesday, Nottingham Forest continued their campaign for promotion. The Reds picked up a 2-0 win over third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the league after their 4-1 annihilation of Leicester City in the cup. On the day, the Reds’ goals were scored by James Garner and Brennan Johnson.

With 46 points from 30 games, the home team is in sixth place in the league. When they play this weekend, they’ll be hoping to keep their winning streak going.

After winning the FA Cup last weekend, Stoke City earned up a midweek league win, just like their hosts. The Potters defeated Swansea City 3-0, with all three goals coming in the second half, giving them their greatest winning margin in nearly a year.

With 42 points from 29 games, Stoke City is currently 11th in the Championship table. When they travel to Nottingham on Saturday, they’ll be seeking to build on their recent success.

When does Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City kick-off?

The Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City will kick off at 16:00 CET on 12th February 2022 at City Ground.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Team News

Nottingham Forest Team News

Nottingham Forest will head into the game without Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban, and Alex Mighten.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Lowe; Zinckernagel, Davis, Johnson

Stoke City Team News

Stoke City will be without the services of Tyrese Campbell, Romaine Sawyers, Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar, and Abdallah Sima.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Wilmot, Jagielka, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Baker, Allen; Brown, Powell, Philogene-Bidace; Maja