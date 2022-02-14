Cardiff City vs Coventry City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cardiff City visits Coventry City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday as the EFL Championship resumes with a new round of fixtures.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Cardiff City vs Coventry City, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with LiveScore Bet and watch the Cardiff City vs Coventry City live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join LiveScore Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Cardiff City vs Coventry City live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Preview

Cardiff City’s two-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they were defeated 2-1 by Millwall.

Prior to it, the Bluebirds were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool 3-1 on February 6, before returning to the EFL Championship three days later with a resounding 4-0 victory against Peterborough United.

Cardiff City is now 20th in the league position with 32 points after 30 games, tied on points with Hull City.

Coventry City, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, defeating Reading 3-2 in an exciting match.

Prior to it, the Sky Blues had gone on a three-game losing streak, drawing once and losing twice.

Coventry City is presently 12th in the EFL Championship table, with 44 points from 29 games, despite having two games in hand.

When does Cardiff City vs Coventry City kick-off?

The Cardiff City vs Coventry City will kick off at 20:45CET on 15th January 2022.

Join LiveScore Bet and watch Cardiff City vs Coventry City.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Team News

Cardiff City Team News

Cardiff City has reported injuries of Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, and Isaac Vassell.

Cardiff City’s possible starting lineup:

Smithies; Drameh, Ng, Flint, McGuinness, Bagan; Doyle, Wintle, Ralls; Hugill, Ikpeazu

Coventry City Team News

Coventry City has not reported any injury concerns yet.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Hyam, Rose, Clarke-Salter; Kane, Hamer, Sheaf, Bidwell; O’Hare, Maatsen; Gyokeres

Join LiveScore Bet and follow Cardiff City vs Coventry City.