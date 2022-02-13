West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The EFL Championship’s Round 32 concludes on Monday at the Hawthorns, as West Bromwich Albion meets Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Preview

West Bromwich Albion was left empty-handed in the EFL Championship after a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United last Wednesday.

The Baggies have now lost all three of their recent games, and have only one win in their previous nine. West Brom is presently tenth in the league position, tied on points with Luton Town and Preston North End after 30 games.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, struggled to find their feet last time out, losing 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Since a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on January 24, they have failed to win any of their last three games, losing two and drawing one. Blackburn Rovers are presently third on the table with 53 points from 31 games, 11 points behind first-placed Fulham.

When does West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off?

The West Brom vs Blackburn will kick off at 01:00 on 15th February 2022.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

West Brom Team News

West Brom has reported injuries of Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore, and Daryl Dike.

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Clarke, Townsend; Molumby, Mowatt; Robinson, Reach, Grant; Carroll

Blackburn Team News

Ian Poveda will not play for Blackburn.

Blackburn possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Van Hecke, Ayala, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Giles; Buckley; Khadra, Brereton Diaz