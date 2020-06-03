Report: Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff seriously considering Udinese offer

According to The Daily Star, Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is seriously considering moving to Udinese in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Italian club have offered Longstaff a weekly salary of £30,000, twice that on the table from the Magpies.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of this month, has spoken to Udinese officials and is seriously considering moving to the Serie A outfit on a free transfer this summer.

The report has claimed that another Italian club, French side Bordeaux and Turkish outfit Trapzonspor have also expressed their interest in securing the services of the England Under-20 international this summer.

According to The Daily Star, current Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is desperate for Longstaff to stay at St. James’ Park beyond the summer.

Big decision

Longstaff is a very good and talented young midfielder who can be a star for Newcastle in the coming years if he stays at St. James’ Park.

However, the reportedly big offer from Udinese is very tempting indeed, and so is the chance to play in Serie A.

Longstaff has a big decision to make, and the youngster has to take his time and must not rush into it.