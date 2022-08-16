Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 16th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 3/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 3/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £110!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Rangers pulled off a stunning comeback to remain in the Champions League with a 3-0 victory at home against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise who took a 2-0 lead in the first leg.

Luuk de Jong’s winner in extra time against Monaco sealed a spot in the final qualification round for PSV who are bidding to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

Our tip for this encounter at Ibrox is both teams to score in the first meeting between the pair since PSV’s 1-0 Europa League quarter-final victory in 2011.

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb – BTTS – YES at 8/13

Bodo/Glimt have overcome FK Zalgiris, Linfield, and Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag to reach the final play-off round against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Norwegian side have never made it to the group stages of the Champions League in the club’s history, but can do so for the first time with victory over two legs against the Croatian champions.

The pair are heading into the fixture in great form alike and there promises to be plenty of goals at the Aspmyra Stadion tonight with both teams finding the back of the net.

Bristol City vs Luton Town – BTTS – YES at 8/11

Bristol City and Luton Town are both looking for their first Championship victory of the season on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate.

Bristol sit one place off rock bottom in 23rd with one point, whilst opponents Luton are two places above with two points through three games played each.

In each of the last four meetings between the pair, both teams have scored dating back to December 2020 when now-Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for Luton.

Our tip is both teams to score under the lights in Bristol.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport