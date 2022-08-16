Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News both teams to score tips for accumulators best btts tips today tuesday 16th august 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 16th August 2022

Updated

52 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
tillman 1140x783 1

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 3/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 3/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £110!

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport’s offer is one of the best around and is simple to claim.

Follow our three-step guide below, your £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus.

Already an 888Sport customer? Take a look at some more free bets from the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Rangers vs PSV – BTTS – YES at 4/6

Rangers pulled off a stunning comeback to remain in the Champions League with a 3-0 victory at home against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise who took a 2-0 lead in the first leg.

Luuk de Jong’s winner in extra time against Monaco sealed a spot in the final qualification round for PSV who are bidding to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

Our tip for this encounter at Ibrox is both teams to score in the first meeting between the pair since PSV’s 1-0 Europa League quarter-final victory in 2011.

Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb – BTTS – YES at 8/13

Bodo/Glimt have overcome FK Zalgiris, Linfield, and Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag to reach the final play-off round against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Norwegian side have never made it to the group stages of the Champions League in the club’s history, but can do so for the first time with victory over two legs against the Croatian champions.

The pair are heading into the fixture in great form alike and there promises to be plenty of goals at the Aspmyra Stadion tonight with both teams finding the back of the net.

Bristol City vs Luton Town – BTTS – YES at 8/11

Bristol City and Luton Town are both looking for their first Championship victory of the season on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate.

Bristol sit one place off rock bottom in 23rd with one point, whilst opponents Luton are two places above with two points through three games played each.

In each of the last four meetings between the pair, both teams have scored dating back to December 2020 when now-Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for Luton.

Our tip is both teams to score under the lights in Bristol.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens