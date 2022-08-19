Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Friday 19th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We're taking a look ahead to Friday's action across Europe. There are three 'both teams to score' selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £170!

BTTS Tips for Friday

Norwich finally got off the mark for the 2022-23 season with a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday thanks to strikes from USMNT international Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani.

Last time out for Milwall, Gary Rowett’s side completed one of the most bizarre comebacks in Championship history. After leading 2-0 through 92 minutes, Swansea conceded two own goals in the next three minutes and threw away three points.

Both of the last two meetings between the pair have been stalemates, so we’re tipping a different outcome this time with both teams finding the back of the net in what could foreshadow a potential play-off showdown later this season.

Espanyol vs Rayo Vallecano – BTTS – YES at 19/20

Espanyol opened their 2022-23 La Liga account with a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo last time out, whilst Rayo Vallecano also drew 0-0 to Spanish giants Barcelona as Sergio Busquets was shown a red card.

Vallecano won both of the showdowns against Espanyol last season in two 1-0 wins, with Espanyol’s last victory in this match dates back to early 2019 thanks to a 95th minute winner from Sergi Darder.

We’re tipping both teams to score in this exciting La Liga clash on Friday.

Sevilla vs Valladolid – BTTS – NO at 3/4

Sevilla and Real Valladolid both lost their first La Liga fixtures, falling to defeat against Osasuna and Villarreal respectively but can bounce back in Friday’s encounter.

The hosts are heavy favourites to take the three points but haven’t beaten their opposition on the last three times of asking – with 1-1 draws in each of those fixtures painting a frustrating picture for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

We’re tipping a clean sheet in this one, most likely for Sevilla as last season’s 4th placed finish side look to kick-off yet another successful domestic campaign in Seville.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport