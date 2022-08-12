Countries
Home News both teams to score tips for accumulators best btts tips today friday 12th august 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Friday 12th August 2022

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
We’re taking a look ahead to Friday’s action across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 8/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 8/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £260!

BTTS Tips for Friday

Watford vs Burnley – BTTS – YES at 5/6

Watford and Burnley have both got their Championship campaigns underway in similar fashion, each picking up a victory and a draw in their first two outings and scoring two goals whilst conceding one alike.

The pair met in the Premier League back in April before both sides were relegated and two second-half strikes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill sealed a 2-1 win for the Clarets after James Tarkowski’s own-goal opened the scoring after eight minutes.

In an evenly matched affair with plenty of goals and excitement to follow, we’re tipping both teams to score at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Osasuna vs Sevilla – BTTS – YES at 21/20

Osasuna and Sevilla will kick-off their 2022-23 La Liga campaigns on Friday at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain, as the hosts look to break in to the European spots this season.

A 10th placed finish last season was three spots behind Villarreal in 7th who took the last European position and joined the Europa Conference League, whilst Sevilla finished 4th and guaranteed Champions League football.

There have been clean sheets in each of the last four meetings between the pair, with Sevilla winning three of those encounters since late 2020.

We’re tipping a different outcome this time around, with both teams finding the back of the net to kickstart a brand new La Liga season for 2022-23.

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund – BTTS – NO at 6/4

SC Freiburg opened their Bundesliga account with a 4-0 thumping of FC Augsburg last week, and have Borussia Dortmund in their sights on gameweek 2.

Dortmund also began with a victory, overcoming Bayern Leverkusen 1-0 thanks to Marco Reus’ early strike which Edin Terzic’s side were able to hold on to for the remainder of the game.

In the last meeting between these sides, Dortmund won 5-1 earlier this year which included a brace from now-Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

We’re tipping a clean sheet in this game, which can come from either side.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 8/1 on 888Sport

