Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 25/1 Bet

The EFL is back in action this weekend, and the first game in the Championship sees relegated Burnley travel to Huddersfield Town who lost out on the play-offs last season. The game is live on Sky Sports at 8pm tonight, and we’ve put together our bet builder for the big game.

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Bet Builder Tips

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Bet Builder Tips Explained

Huddersfield Town were the surprise package in the Championship last season. They lost their manager Carlos Corberan just three weeks ago with Danny Schofield taking over the reins. Their squad is largely the same, and home advantage will work well for them in this game.

Burnley are back in the Championship after a long spell in the Premier League. Sean Dyche left during last season, and they are now managed by Man City legend, Vincent Kompany. Kompany is still a novice in the managerial game, so all eyes will be on how his team do this season.

We’re backing a draw in this one, with Huddersfield able to cancel out the threat Burnley possess.

Scott Twine to score anytime @ 14/5 with Virgin Bet

Scott Twine was the one to watch last season in League One. He scored 20 goals and assisted 13 times in 44 games for MK Dons, earning himself a £3million move to Burnley this summer.

We expect the 23-year-old to pick up where he left off last season and keep the goals coming in the Burnley colours.

Danny Ward To Score Anytime @ 9/4 with Virgin Bet

Huddersfield Town’s goal hopes come in the form of their striker, Danny Ward.

Ward bagged 14 goals last season, and is likely to start ahead of Jordan Rhodes in tonight’s game.

He needs service to score, something Huddersfield Town will be keen to provide him in this game and throughout the season.

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Bet Builder – 25/1 @ Virgin Bet

