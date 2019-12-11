Unai Emery interested in Everton job

Everton have been linked with a host of new managers in the recent weeks.
Marco Silva was sacked after a poor showing against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as the caretaker manager for now.
According to Guillem Balague, the Toffees are interested in appointing the former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as Silva’s long term replacement.
He also claims that 48-year-old Emery is interested in taking over at Goodison Park.
Sky Sports add that Everton have already approached the Spaniard regarding the job.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can get the deal done before the January transfer window opens. If the appointment is sorted quickly, the new manager might get some time to add to his squad next month.
Emery was sacked by Arsenal earlier this season but there is no doubt that he is a good manager. He will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and Everton could prove to be a good move for him.
Moshiri backed Silva considerably during his time at the club and Emery could work wonders with a supportive owner like him.
The Toffees have been linked with Pochettino, Marcelino and Ancelotti as well.