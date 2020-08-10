UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Quarter final Preview

The likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan will play their Europa League Quarter-finals later today and they will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the competition with a win.

The Red Devils will take on FC Copenhagen and Inter Milan will battle it out with Bayer Leverkusen.





Manchester United are certainly one of the favourites to win the trophy this season and the fans will be expecting a quality performance from the players tonight. Copenhagen are massive underdogs heading into this game and they will struggle to match up to United’s intensity if the Premier League side are up for it.

The Red Devils turned a corner since Bruno Fernandes’ January signing and they have been in impressive form since then.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are capable of going all the way as well but first, they will have to navigate their way past an exciting Leverkusen side.

In the other Quarterfinals, Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Spanish outfit Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk will take on FC Basel.

Wolves have made it to the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 48 years and they will be desperate to go all the way. Sevilla, on the other hand, are thoroughbreds when it comes to the Europa League.

They have won three of the last six titles and they have been in rampant form domestically since February. It will be interesting to see if Wolves can pull off an upset here.

