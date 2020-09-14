Transfer round-up: Arsenal close to midfielder sale, Manchester United planning defender bid

We are into the eighth week of the Premier League summer transfer window. There has not been any transfer activity over the past few days, but a number of deals could be on the cusp of completion.

Aston Villa seem the most active club in the transfer market this week and they are set to sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal (Fabrizio Romano). Meanwhile, Lyon forward Bertrand Traore is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to the club.





Let’s have a look at the top transfer rumours today.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal appear on the cusp of selling Lucas Torreira after agreeing a deal worth £22m (€24m) with Serie A side Torino. The Uruguay international is close to a reunion with manager Marco Giampaolo, whom he worked under at Sampdoria between 2015 and 2018 (Calciomercato).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are planning an opening bid for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. They are, however, reluctant to meet the £27.66m (€30m) asking price and have no plans of including a buy-back option for the Spanish champions (Fabrizio Romano).

Danny Drinkwater could be heading to the Serie A this summer. The out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder has been offered to Sampdoria through an intermediary. Should a deal go through, he would be reunited with his former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri (Il Secolo XIX)

Manchester City have recently failed with a club-record £92m (€100m) bid to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez. The Spanish giants are adamant that the Uruguayan won’t be sold unless the £110m (€120m) buy-out clause on his contract is triggered (Marca).

Crystal Palace are preparing to hold talks with the representatives of Said Benrahma regarding a potential transfer away from Brentford. The Bees are open to parting ways with the Algeria international this summer, provided their £25m valuation is met (Sky Sports).

Stats from Transfermarkt.com