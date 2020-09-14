Phil Hay: Leeds United set to sign Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville this week

Leeds United aren’t done with business in the summer transfer window just yet, and while fans are expecting a first-team addition, the Elland Road outfit are set to make another academy signing.

The Leeds academy was recently awarded a Category A status, and they have signed Sam Greenwood, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel so far this summer.





They have also been linked with Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville, and according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Dutchman is expected to be snapped up in the coming days.

Should see 18-year-old Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville through the door at Leeds later this week. Another academy addition but very highly rated. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 14, 2020

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag, scoring two goals and registering three assists, and he could be featuring for Marcelo Bielsa’s team sooner rather than later.

Leeds will be parting with around £1 million for Summerville’s signature, and it could end up being a huge bargain given his huge talents and potential.

The Whites have snapped up Robin Koch and Rodrigo Moreno this summer, with the duo making their debuts during Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and more arrivals are expected after owner Andrea Radrizzani told the Financial Times that the club had a budget to spend a further £35 million -£50 million more on two to three players to bolster its squad.

Leeds have been linked with Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol, and it will be interesting to see who signs for them before the window shuts.