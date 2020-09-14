Tottenham fans react to links with Danny Ings

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Southampton star Danny Ings.

The 28-year-old is one of the best strikers in the league right now and he could solve Spurs’ goalscoring problems.





The Londoners are overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals and Ings could share the goalscoring burden if he moves to Spurs. He managed to score 25 goals for Southampton last season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince Southampton to sell them their best player. Recently, the two clubs worked on the transfer of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Ings needs to play week in week out and Mourinho will have to give him assurances that he won’t be back up option to Kane if he moves to Spurs.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Spurs are yet to submit an offer for the player and they will have to pay well over the odds to convince Southampton.

The Londoners already have a limited budget because of the losses they have faced due to the current health crisis and a big-money move for Ings seems unlikely this summer.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news so far.

Him and Kane would work well together I reckon. I’ve said I’d like him for ages — Jack H (@JH_THFC) September 13, 2020

Of all the strikers linked, this is probably the hardest to actually sign. Big fee, Southampton’s star man, don’t see it at all. Top player though. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) September 13, 2020

Imagine. He won’t come, ings is an incredible striker. But both kane and I’m are too much a like. We need something different. And plus as much I would love him to sign. His career will be over shadowed by kane. Just because they lost mean nothing — Jordan Neale (@Jordan_Neale) September 13, 2020

Ings would be a class signing but would be so difficult to pull off, he’s Southampton’s main man now with regular football and I’m sure he knows he wouldn’t get that at Spurs — RyanTHFC (@HotspurNews1882) September 13, 2020

Ings would be an excellent signing, unfortunately unless we can get him for a bargain basement price levy will not be interested — David Carter (@DCfromN17) September 13, 2020

If you want to win trophies, you have to go for the best. THIS is a statement — James (@N17_James) September 13, 2020