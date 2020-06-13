Tottenham’s Lucas Moura could be benched against Manchester United

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura could be dropped against Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho could use a 4-3-3 system against his old club and it will be difficult to accommodate the Brazilian in the starting lineup.





Kane, Son and Bergwijn could start ahead of Moura when the Londoners take on Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two teams meet.

Even if Moura doesn’t get to start against the Red Devils, he is still a very good player who will make an impact when he comes on.

Apparently, Mourinho is looking to use three midfielders to control the play. It would make sense given the fact that United have a strong midfield.

The likes of Pogba, Fred and Bruno Fernandes are all top-class players and Spurs will need bodies in the midfield to negate their threat.

Also, the 27-year-old is lacking in end product and the likes of Son and Bergwijn could be more effective in that regard.

It will be interesting to see how Mourinho plots his approach against United. It will be a huge game for both teams.

They will be desperate to get into the top four this season and picking up a win here could make a big difference.

Spurs are trailing right now and they will be determined to secure a win over the Old Trafford outfit.