Tottenham’s Gedson Fernandes surprised by Premier League’s intensity

Tottenham signing Gedson Fernandes has admitted that the Premier League’s intensity has surprised him this season.
The Benfica midfielder is on loan at the London club and he says that the Premier League is completely different to what he has seen.
Fernandes also adds that opposition players give it their all during games and the competition is fierce.
Speaking to Tottenham’s official website, he said: “When I made my first minutes, I couldn’t believe it because everything felt so slow but at the same time everything was so fast on the pitch. It’s something different to learn.
“Mentally, I think when you play the first few minutes of a game, you feel so tired. After that you feel okay, you feel comfortable, so you can play your game but yes, in the first few minutes, they are crazy moments.
“You are alert, you want to see what’s happening but, at the same time, you have no time to wait and watch around to see where your man is. You need to be focused. Your head has to stay in the moment.
“You come from a different country and a different league, you think basically it will be the same but, in the moment, no, nothing was the same. The opposition want it more and so you have to want it even more than that. It’s completely crazy. You have to fight more. The players give their lives for the game, for the moment and they are enjoying it.
“The Premier League is more competitive, the competition is better, and it is good football. I think the fans enjoy the game and football so much.”
The midfielder is on an 18-month loan deal and it will be interesting to see if he can secure a permanent move at the end of his loan spell.
He will have adapted to English football by now and Gedson will want to prove his worth next season. He will be hoping to nail down a regular starting berth in Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup.
The Benfica midfielder is highly talented and if Spurs can develop him properly and then sign him in future, they could have a star on their hands.
Most players struggle to cope with the intensity of English football but Gedson says that the competition in the Premier League is good for football and the players enjoy it.
It seems like the youngster has approached the challenge with the right mentality and he will be determined to succeed in England.