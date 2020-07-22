Tottenham willing to offer £14.6m for Lucas Vazquez

Tottenham are interested in signing the Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez this summer.

As per Defensa Central, the player has fallen down the pecking order at Bernabeu and he will have to move on if he wants to play regular first-team football.





Apparently, the Premier League side are keen on him and they are willing to pay €16m (£14.6m) for the 29-year-old’s services.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid accept the offer when it is presented. Vazquez is not a key player for them and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the club cashing in on him this summer.

The likes of Rodrygo and Asensio are all ahead of him in the pecking order and Vazquez has made just 10 starts for Los Blancos this season.

At Spurs, he will get to play more often. Jose Mourinho needs a right-sided winger and he could be ideal. He can play as a right-sided midfielder and a right-back as well.

Vazquez is experienced and he is at the peak of his career right now. He should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.

The report also adds that the player is not angling for a move away and therefore it seems that Spurs will have to convince him regarding a transfer.