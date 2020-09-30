Tottenham Transfer Update: Latest on Milan Skriniar and Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham remain in talks to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the London club for weeks now and it remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree on a fee before the window closes.





The reliable Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal is ‘still on’ but it is going to be a complicated transfer.

Tottenham are still in talks with Inter for Skriniar. Complicated deal but still on – Inter want €60m [add ons included]. Final decision will be made soon.

Skriniar is the #1 target, Rudiger is one of the “plans B”. Kane backup: Arkadiusz Milik offered to Spurs again. ⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

It seems that Tottenham are reluctant to pay Inter Milan’s asking price for the Slovakian international.

Spurs need to bring in a quality alternative for Jan Vertonghen and Skriniar could be the ideal addition for them. Also, the likes of Foyth have been linked with a move away and therefore a centre back should be top priority for them now.

Skriniar has fallen down the pecking order since Conte’s arrival and a move to Tottenham would be the best option for him. Mourinho could help him fulfill his potential with regular football in the Premier League.

Finally, Rudiger is an alternative target for Spurs if the move for Skriniar falls through.

Meanwhile, Romano adds that Arkadiusz Milik has been offered to Tottenham again.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent next summer and he has been linked with a move away from Napoli.

Spurs need another striker to share the goalscoring burden with Kane and Milik could be a superb signing for them.

Milik scored 14 goals for Napoli last year and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.