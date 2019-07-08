Blog Columns Site News Tottenham submit offer for Nicolo Zaniolo

8 July, 2019

Tottenham are interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder is a target for Liverpool as well according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The report adds that Spurs have submitted an offer for the Roma player. It will be interesting to see if Roma accept their offer of €23m plus Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender has been linked with a move away from Spurs for a while now and it would be quite intelligent of Levy to use him in a potential deal for Zaniolo.

Alderweireld is a world-class centre back and he could be a solid addition to Roma’s back four. He will be a free agent next summer and Spurs should look to get as much as they can for his services now.

As for Zaniolo, Spurs could use some extra creativity in their midfield. Also, if Eriksen leaves the club this summer, Pochettino will need a quality replacement.

Although the Roma player is not ready to replace someone like Eriksen just yet, he has the talent to be a good successor in future.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now.

Spurs have been very active in the transfer market this summer. They have already signed the likes of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.

The Premier League side have been linked with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Dani Ceballos as well.

