Tottenham should look to drop Serge Aurier

Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool yesterday.
Despite taking an early lead, the Londoners failed to hold on.
Henderson and Salah scored for the home side.
Mauricio Pochettino will be disappointed with the way his side lost the game.
Serge Aurier’s poor challenge on Mane earned the home side a late penalty and Salah converted from the spot.
Aurier has shown in the past that he is prone to making these errors. The 26 year old right back is a good player on his day but he has had too many lapses of concentration since joining Spurs.
Tottenham should look to bring in another roght back in the winter transfer window. Alternatively, Pochettino could groom Kyle Walker-Peters into a regular starter as well.
Aurier is simply not a good option for these games.
Spurs must look to move on from him for their own good. For a team looking to challenge for the title, Aurier is simply not good enough.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for a right back in January.
Someone like Hysaj could be ideal for them.