Tottenham set to submit loan bid for Haris Seferovic

Tottenham are looking to sign the Benfica striker Haris Seferovic on a loan deal this summer.

As per Football Insider, they are all set to table a loan offer for the 28-year-old.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince Benfica to let the Swiss striker join them on a loan deal for the remainder of this season.

Spurs need to add more depth to their attack, especially after the injury to Son earlier today.

Seferovic could prove to be a quality addition for Tottenham. He could be a back up for Harry Kane and his arrival would give Mourinho a different tactical option to work with.

The Swiss striker is more of a target man and Spurs could take a more direct approach as their plan B when he is playing.

Seferovic picked up 9 goals and 5 assists last season. The Benfica striker at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact if he moves to Tottenham.

He has the physicality to thrive in English football and he could prove to be a very useful option for Mourinho all season.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli as well.