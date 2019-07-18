Tottenham set to submit bid for Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting this summer.
According to a report from Correio da Manhã (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners are all set to submit a bid for the Portuguese international in the coming hours.
The playmaker is valued at €70m and it will be interesting to see how much Spurs are willing to offer for him.
Pochettino needs to improve his midfield and Lo Celso was linked with a move to Spurs. However, Betis’ demands are proving to be difficult.
Fernandes seems like an alternative to the La Liga midfielder.
The 24-year-old managed to score 25 goals last season and he would be a very good signing for the Londoners. Fernandes bagged 13 assists as well.
Spurs do not have a goalscoring midfielder like Fernandes. The likes of Eriksen are creative but they are lacking in goals.
Dele Alli had an inconsistent season last term and it is clear that Spurs will have to improve that department if they want to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Fernandes deal over the line now.
The report claims that the player’s agent is in England right now and he is set to receive an offer from Manchester United as well.